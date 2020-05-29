Dauphin County gun shop owner detains burglary suspect

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have arrested one suspect accused of breaking into a Dauphin County gun shop overnight.

Swatara Township Police say alarms went off at 717 Armory on Derry Street in Harrisburg, around 3 a.m.

The owner got to his store and interrupted a burglary.

Police say the owner called 911 and detained one of the suspects until police arrived.

The 17-year old suspect is charged with burglary and related offenses. He is being housed in a juvenile detention facility pending court proceedings.

The owner says all the firearms taken have been returned. The store will remain closed until the owner goes through several procedures with local law enforcement.

Police are looking for a second suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550.