Dauphin County health care center announces positive cases of coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring Creek Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, the largest nursing facility in Dauphin County confirms active cases of COVID-19 in the facility.

Spring Creek did not say how many active cases there are but they did say the positive patients are quarantined on one floor of the facility. Spring Creek also says they are closely monitoring all residents and staff for any signs or symptoms of the virus.

The facility announced they have fully implemented the Department of Health recommendations including no visitation, no group activities and have worked to supply personal protective equipment to staff and residents.