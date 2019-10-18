Dauphin County judge swears in first-ever foster child advocates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It was a first for Dauphin County Thursday evening as 12 court-appointed special advocates were sworn in to serve as the eyes and ears of the court as they help foster kids find a forever home.

The Dauphin County CASA program has been in the works for 10 years and is similar to other programs already operating in many states. Organizers said the program is all about the child having consistency, many of whom enter the dependency court system due to abuse or neglect.

Dauphin County’s first class of CASAs was sworn in before Judge John Cherry.

“You’re saving the lives of children and insuring that they have a chance for a happy life,” Cherry said. “It is not enough to love children, they must know they are loved.”

That’s just what the program will do, said Dauphin CASA President Lori Serratelli, who has worked tirelessly for a decade to bring this to fruition.

“What it’s going to mean to those children is they will have a constant,” Serratelli said. “It’s so important to have a constant because you are absolutely traumatized when you are removed from your biological parents. [The CASA will] meet with the children, meet with the foster parents, meet with the biological parents, find out all the needs of that child and bring that information to the court.”

Kathryn Weaver-Myers got involved with the CASA program after a trip last year to Rwanda in Africa for a marathon.

“The 56 miles was really a very limited amount of torture compared to the lives that those kids were leading,” Weaver-Myers said. “There are so many kids right here in our communities that really need help.”

The CASAs went through hours of training, to prepare to help kids often in the worst moments of their lives.

“I can’t go back in time and change that but we can certainly provide hope and give them direction, encouragement, and love,” Weaver-Myers said.

CASAs work one on one with a child, without huge caseloads.

A major goal is to prevent kids from re-entering the foster system.

“Hopefully not cross over into juvenile delinquency, it’s going to encourage them to stay in school, to graduate,” said Serratelli. “Often, children in foster care who age out end up homeless, so it’s important to have a CASA encouraging you to stay in school.”

According to the 2016 State of Child Welfare report by PA Partnerships, of the approximately 600 children in Dauphin County who entered foster care in 2017, more than a third had three or more home placements.

