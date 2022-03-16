DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — County commissioners are expected to pass a resolution opposing PennDOT’s plan to toll the I-83 South Bridge. They are among many leaders in both the east and west shore coming forward against the plan saying it will cause more harm than good.

There will be a public comment period at the meeting on Wednesday, as well. Critics of the plan believe tolling will put a heavy financial burden on drivers and will cause traffic problems in neighboring communities.

The bridge is one of nine across the state that would be tolled under PennDOT’s plan. The agency says the state has a growing $8.1 billion annual highway and bridge funding gap and bridge tolling can provide money to repair or replace costly bridges.

PennDOT says traditional funding to replace the bridge would wipe out a third of its annual overall construction funding.

The commissioners’ meeting in Dauphin County will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning.