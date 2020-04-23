Dauphin County Library System expands online programs to help with home learning

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Library System is open for business with an expanding array of online programming from resources to help students study to book clubs for adults.

“Though our eight libraries have closed, we are committed to keeping the community connected and engaged,’’ said Karen Cullings, The Library’s executive director. “Families can still share the joy of reading with their kids. Book lovers can discuss the latest great read.’’

Residents can enjoy fun and educational activities with children, find stimulating new reads, and read accurate information about halting the spread of the coronavirus.

The Library’s “School Tools’’ webpage offers educational resources for elementary, middle and high school students.

Residents who don’t already have a library card needed to access online materials, can get one for free by going to dcls.org/getcard. Applicants will receive an email with a library card number and PIN.

For those without access at home to the internet, the library has free WiFi available outside its eight libraries. Whether you sit outside or in your vehicle to access the internet, please maintain social distancing of at least six feet from other patrons.

“Libraries give people the opportunity to find jobs, experience new ideas, conduct research and enjoy reading,’’ the Commissioners said in their National Library Week proclamation. “For over 100 years, the Dauphin County Library System has given the gift of lifelong learning to people of all ages.’’

During the COVID-19 shutdown, the library is offering children and adult programming on its Facebook site. A wide range of resources is also available on the library’s website.