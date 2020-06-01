Dauphin County Library system offering curbside pickup

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County has entered the yellow phase, which means people can begin enjoying physical books and other items with curbside pickup at four library locations starting Friday, June 5.

Dauphin County Library System chose these four locations carefully to allow all residents some access to a library not too far from their homes and workplaces.

The libraries offering the curbside pickup are the East Shore Area Library, Madeline L. Olewine Memorial Library, Elizabethville Area Library, and

William H. & Marion C. Alexander Family Library.

The remaining libraries will begin operating again once the reopening plan has been tested and they have the necessary staff and supplies to meet demand there safely.

Limited access to public computers will also be available June 5 at open locations.

Visitors are required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines when borrowing items and using computers.

