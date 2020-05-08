Dauphin County looks to move to yellow phase May 15

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Commissioner Mike Pries said in a tweet on Friday that Dauphin County will be joining Lebanon County in reopening May 15, without Gov. Wolf’s approval.

BREAKING NEWS: Dauphin County will be joining Lebanon County and move to Phase Yellow of #COVIDー19 Phased Reopening Plan on May 15, 2020. https://t.co/hGb3zJYi1N — Mike Pries (@PriesMike) May 8, 2020

Board Chairman Jeff Haste voiced his frustrations earlier in the day in a letter addressed to the commonwealth. Haste calls for reopening of the state and allowing businesses to operate again.

“Enough is enough. It is time to reopen the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and return our state to the people (as prescribed by our Constitution) and not run it as a dictatorship,” he writes.

This follows after several Lebanon County officials declared their intentions to the governor in moving toward the yellow phase of his reopening plan next Friday.