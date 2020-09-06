Dauphin County man celebrates birthday after nearly 100-day long coronavirus battle

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Michael Ford celebrated his 37th birthday Sunday, and he was very thankful for the celebration.

Ford spent nearly 100 days in the hospital while he battled the effects of COVID-19. He spent the majority of the time in ICU and was released a few days ago.

Family and neighbors hosted a birthday bash in uptown Harrisburg to celebrate his special day and his recovery.

Ford said “it is a blessing and I appreciate all of the love and support that my family has gave me and friends and people in general and I just want to say thank you so much.”

Ford’s Grandmother, who was at the celebration, said “I am so so happy he is home and I am so happy we have all of these people and friends who love him the way we do.”

He still has some rehab, but he clearly has plenty of support from family and friends.

