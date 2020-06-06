Dauphin County man pepper-sprayed at rally, continues to push for change

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Cole Goodman attended a weekend rally at the State Capitol to push for change after the death of George Floyd.

Goodman says he, along with several others, formed a human shield during a march to help keep protestors and police from clashing.

“Things were tense,” he recalled. “But it took off after someone threw a brick at police.”

Goodman says he was hit with pepper spray, and it was tough to get himself together. “It was tough to breathe. I was dizzy and struggling to get myself together.”

He said a stranger helped save him from serious injuries. “He held on to me as we continued to walk away from the chaos. Had he not helped me, I would have been trampled by people who were running away.”

Goodman attended another rally the following day and even had the opportunity to march with Gov. Tom on Wednesday through Midtown Harrisburg.

“We can’t let up now,” he said. “We have to keep going, and we need to vote for officials at the state and local level who will support legislation that will change the cultures in police departments in Pennsylvania and nationwide.”