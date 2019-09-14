Dauphin County man sentenced to face at least 10 years for rape and assault

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man has been convicted of rape and other charges following an incident that occurred almost four years ago.

Eliseo Navedo was convicted of rape, involuntary deviate sexual assault, indecent assault, unlawful restraint, simple assault, and terroristic threats following a near six-hour trial.

The charges originated from an incident on Aug.15, 2015.

At 12:30 a.m. a 29-year-old woman ran naked out of the defendant’s home screaming. She went to a neighbor’s home banging on the door crying for help. The neighbor let the injured women into the home and immediately called 911.

An investigation revealed that the woman met Navedo at a rehab center in Philadelphia two weeks earlier.

She indicated he offered her a place to stay while she attempted to battle her addiction to heroin. In the two weeks following, Navedo repeatedly threatened her, physically assaulted her, and sexually assaulted her.

During the four-day trial, the victim testified that she felt trapped with him because she was still struggling with drug addiction and had nowhere else to go.

One day prior to that incident, Navedo became enraged with her when she ate take-out food in his car and proceeded to punch her repeatedly and pulling her by the hair into his residence.

He proceeded to orally, vaginally, and anally rape her.

She testified that during the assaults, she was able to kick Navedo off of her and ran from the home with just a bra on.

Troopers who arrived at Navedo’s residence found him intoxicated with bleeding hands; a trail of blood led from the bed in the house to the outdoor steps.

They also found a large clump of hair in the room which had been yanked from the victim’s head.

During the trial, defense counsel argued that the victim and Navedo were in a consensual relationship and that the victim was lying about the sexual assault.

He claimed that the incident was actually a fight between the two while he tried to kick her out of his house.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 9 after a Megan’s Law report is completed by the Sexual Offender’s Board.

Navedo faces a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 10 years because he is a Second-Strike Violent Offender.

He was previously convicted in a 1984 Berks County third-degree murder case, beating to death his girlfriend’s 18-month-old child.