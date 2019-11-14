Dauphin County may face consequences for voting machine resistance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After Dauphin County mentioned Wednesday their reluctance in switching to new voting machines, the Department of State has indicated consequences if the county continues to push back.

Under the PA Election Code, counties must use voting systems certified by the Federal Election Assistance Commission and Secretary of the Commonwealth, Kathy Boockvar.

Boockvar has continuously repeated over the past year, all old voting systems will be decertified before the April 2020 primary, and the use of decertified systems is not be permitted by law.

In addition to Dauphin County losing certification and having votes count, they could also miss out on substantial amounts of funding.

Only counties that have chosen a new voting system by Dec. 31 and have it in use by the April 2020 primary are able to receive their share of last year’s $14.15 million funds.

Counties that choose not to update their systems in that timeframe forfeit their rights to those funds, which cover 10-12 percent of most new system costs.

Under comprehensive election reforms that Gov. Wolf signed recently, counties have only until July 1, 2020, to apply for their share of $90 million in funding to help upgrade their voting systems.

The state department encourages all counties that have not updated their voting systems yet, to do so if they want to receive their 60 percent cost coverage for the new systems.