Dauphin County ‘Meals on Wheels’ volunteers deliver food, check on older residents during COVID-19 outbreak

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One of Dauphin County’s essential services, Meals on Wheels continues to provide 650 senior citizens who live alone or cannot leave their homes without assistance with hot, nutritious meals.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers have continued to deliver meals while taking protective measures like wearing gloves and maintaining appropriate social distance.

“Our 897 caring and committed volunteers are the backbone of our Meals on Wheels program,” said Dauphin County Commissioner George P. Hartwick, III, who oversees the county’s human services departments. “They’re out knocking on doors, making sure seniors are doing well and offering additional assistance if needed.”

The county’s Meals on Wheels program is offered through the Area Agency on Aging. The agency provides a well-balanced hot lunch meal for delivery to residents of Dauphin County who have been determined to be eligible for the program due to physical, mental, or emotional disability, and without a caregiver who is able to provide meals on a regular basis.

“We’re always in need of more volunteers to help with getting homebound senior citizens the nutritious food they need,” said Dauphin County Board Chairman Jeff Haste. “Especially now, we need to make sure older adults who depend on our services are healthy and safe.”

Lunch meals are delivered five days a week, Monday through Friday, by volunteers who observe the well-being of the individual receiving the meal. All meals are prepared by the Central Pennsylvania-based Nutrition Group.

“We have been blessed with amazing volunteers who have a passion for feeding the elderly, both literally and emotionally,” said Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries. “The support they provide to residents is so vital – even life-saving.”

Anyone interested in volunteering or receiving meals can call the Dauphin County Area Agency on Aging at 717-780-6130.