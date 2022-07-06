LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The identities of two individuals who died in a motorcycle accident on Linglestown Road in Lower Paxton Township on June 29 have been released following autopsies conducted on Tuesday.

The Dauphin County press secretary says that 64-year-old Kevin Keim from Lower Paxton Township and 59-year-old Christina Swavola from Harrisburg died as a result of the accident.

Keim died at Hershey Medical Center on June 29, and Swavola passed away at the hospital on July 2. Both individuals were on the motorcycle involved in the accident.

A crash reconstruction team was at the scene of the accident, but full details from the investigation have not yet been released.