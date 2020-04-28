Live Now
Dauphin County neighbors show support for local ICU nurse

Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Neighbors in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County are thanking an ICU nurse for all she’s done during this pandemic.

Maura Esposito works at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and has been taking care of COVID-19 patients.

Monday evening her neighbors on O’Hara Lane surpised her with signs showing her their support as she drove home after a long day at work.

“Amazing honestly, it makes my job so worth it and it’s not the praise aspect, it’s just knowing that I have my community, my family, my friends, people that love me, and it’s amazing to have people who are so thankful for this in a time that’s really really difficult,” Esposito said.

Esposito is 24-years-old. She went to Trinity High School and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh.

