Dauphin County offers free fans, AC to at-risk seniors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County is making fans and air conditioning units available to senior citizens due to the dangerously high temperatures this week.

The air conditioning units and fans are available to adults age 60 and over who qualify for services.

Residents in need can call the Dauphin County Area Agency on Aging at 717-780-6130 to request a fan or air conditioner or to obtain other assistance, such as transportation to an air-conditioned place.

Seniors may seek refuge from the high temperatures at the following area senior centers: