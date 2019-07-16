Dauphin County offers free fans, AC to at-risk seniors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County is making fans and air conditioning units available to senior citizens due to the dangerously high temperatures this week.
The air conditioning units and fans are available to adults age 60 and over who qualify for services.
Residents in need can call the Dauphin County Area Agency on Aging at 717-780-6130 to request a fan or air conditioner or to obtain other assistance, such as transportation to an air-conditioned place.
Seniors may seek refuge from the high temperatures at the following area senior centers:
- Bistline Senior Center, 1291 S. 28th Street, Harrisburg, Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- B’Nai B’rith Senior Center, 130 Third Street, Harrisburg, Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- East Hanover Senior Center, 8848 Jonestown Rd., Grantville, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Friendship Senior Center, 5000 Commons Drive, Harrisburg, Monday – Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Heinz-Menaker Senior Center, 1824 North 4th Street, Harrisburg, Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Hoy Senior Center, 301 Mohn Street, Steelton, Monday – Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Jewish Community Center, 3301 North Front Street, Harrisburg, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Lick Towers Senior Center, 1301 North 6th Street, Harrisburg, Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Lykens Senior Center, 200 West Main Street, Harrisburg, Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Millersburg Senior Center, 109 Edward Drive, Millersburg, Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mohler Senior Center, 25 Hope Drive, Hershey, Monday – Friday, from 8 am. to 4 p.m.
- Rutherford House Center, 3300 Parkview Lane, Harrisburg, Monday – Friday, from 8 am. to 4 p.m.