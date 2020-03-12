Dauphin County officials launching coronavirus awareness effort for elderly residents

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County Commissioner Jeff Haste says a team effort is in place to continue monitoring coronavirus activity in Pennsylvania, the nation, and around the world.

“We are gathering information and getting it from the CDC and other outlets,” Haste said. “We have several people who are in constant contact with each other, so we remain current on where things stand.”

He also says they are launching an awareness effort through the county’s Meals on Wheels program.

More than 2,000 meal recipients and volunteers will receive fliers that provide information about coronavirus and steps that people can take to protect themselves from getting sick.

Haste says community centers in the county will also receive the same information. He is also encouraging people to visit the county website for updated information on coronavirus.