HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County officials are getting ready for Tuesday’s primary election and steps are being taken to keep voters safe.

Pens will be provided to fill out ballots, but bring your own if concerned. Poll workers will wear masks and face shield. People are asked to social distance, but those without a mask will not be turned away.

Several polling locations have changed, although signs will be posted at old locations so people know where to go.