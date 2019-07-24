Dauphin County Prison board discusses recent inmate death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County Prison board members expressed their condolences to the mother of 21-year-old Ty’rique Riley when they met Wednesday afternoon.

Riley died earlier this month while in custody. His mother attended the meeting with the family’s attorney, Tracey Lewis.

Lewis said the family should have been notified when Riley was taken to a hospital on June 26, nine days after his arrest. The family has said they didn’t know Riley was on life support until the following day when they attended what would have been his preliminary hearing.

District Attorney Fran Chardo has said Riley was combative and appeared to have a mental health issue. On June 26, he said, it was determined that Riley needed to be evaluated at an outside hospital. When prison staff tried to get him out of his clothes, he became combative and was put into a restraint chair then became unresponsive, Chardo said.

Lewis showed the board photographs of Riley’s injuries.

“We just want to know what happened from the time he went to the booking center to the time he was sent to the hospital,” Lewis said.

Lewis said all surveillance video and communications involving Riley need to be saved and be released at some point in the interest of the public trust.

Chardo says Riley never provided emergency contact information. He says he will look into improving communication between agencies.

Lewis says in the interest of transparency, Chardo should refer the case to the state Attorney General’s Office.

“I don’t know any of the people involved in the interaction with Mr. Riley,” Chardo said, “so I don’t believe there is a conflict of interest. I believe that I can accurately review the matter.”