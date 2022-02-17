Dauphin County prison board releases 90-day progress report

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County prison has faced heavy scrutiny over a variety of issues. The Dauphin County prison board has just released its 90-day progress report.

Leaders are aware of reports of workers sleeping on the job to even inmates dying in their facility.

Dauphin County prison board members say they plan to make changes.

At the Dauphin County Judicial Center, prison administrators say topics such as training, tactics, and transparency are all a top priority.

But they say that’s not all that easy.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“Running a corrections system has got to be one of the greatest challenges in county government,” Dauphin County commissioner Chad Saylor said.

Former PA Secretary of Corrections John Wetzel says he’s optimistic for the future with new policies in place. From communication to inmate quality of life. However, Wetzel says there are also many things they need to work on.

“Family notification we just did a poor job at just notifying families when there’s medical emergencies and deaths and hopefully none of you have ever gotten that call or ever will get that call that’s a call that echoes through your ear for the rest of your life and that notification is really critical,” Wetzel said.

Leaders say staffing shortages are a huge issue they are dealing with.

Prison leaders say that they are doing what they can with what little they have.

“We were in the jail this week, I mean looking at the circumstances this exist there’s a plan to have exposure when I say there’s something wrong usually when you shine a light on it you begin to start to see what exactly what’s going on and you can’t so that outside of the facility,” Dauphin County Commissioner George Hartwick said.

To help end the staffing shortage Dauphin County prison leaders plan to have a job fair on March 30th.