Dauphin County Prison guards to wear body cameras

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Correctional officers at Dauphin County Prison are going to start wearing body cameras.

The prison board approved the purchase this week.

The prison has to create guidelines on exactly when the cameras will be used. Regulations will be developed by the staff and reviewed by the board.

“We want to make sure that the inmates are safe and we want to make sure that the guards aren’t the subject of any false accusations, so this protects both sides,” Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said.

It’s too early to tell when the body cameras will be put to use. Policies need to be set, and corrections staff needs to be trained.

The cameras won’t be rolling 24/7. They’ll record specific interactions between guards and inmates.

Dauphin County Prison already has wall-mounted cameras.

“Inmates have privacy rights and so there is no recording inside of the cells,” Chardo said.

The prison has been under fire regarding the treatment of inmates in custody. That includes the death of Tyrique Riley.

Despite accusations of misconduct by Riley’s family, the coroner determined he died of natural causes.

The recently formed Dauphin County Community Advisory Committee is working to modernize and update the facility’s procedures.

“The past incidents informed this analysis, but we have other county jails that have this technology,” Chardo said.

Guards at York and Centre county prisons already wear body cameras.