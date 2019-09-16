Dauphin County Prison in lockdown while facility-wide search is conducted

The Dauphin County Prison in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is seen in this August 15, 2019 photo. The family of 21-year-old inmate Ty’rique Riley is raising questions about his July 1 death in custody. (AP Photo/Michael Rubinkam)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Dauphin County Prison went on a facility-wide lockdown Monday morning at 4 a.m. and will remain on lockdown until 7 a.m. Wednesday while a full search is conducted.

The Dauphin County Office of the Commissioners said to ensure the safety and security of inmates, employees and visitors, periodic searches of the institution are conducted.

They announced that there will be no visitation or programming that occurs during this lockdown; however, court hearings will continue as scheduled.

The prison will notify the public when normal operations and visitation resume.