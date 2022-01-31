Dauphin County Prison inmate dies in his cell, investigation underway

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An inmate at the Dauphin County Prison died on Monday after he was found unresponsive in his cell.

Jamal K. Crummel was found unresponsive in his bed during a routine check just before 9:30 Monday morning. A corrections officer went into the cell to help treat Crummel with prison and medical staff attempting CPR and the use of an AED. EMS crews also arrived at the prison. Crummel was pronounced dead by the coroner at 10:12 a.m.

Crummel was serving time for several felony aggravated assault charges after he tried to speed into plain-clothed troopers back in September of 2021.

According to a spokesperson, Crummel had two known prior check-ins the morning of his death. One at 7:43 a.m. with medical staff, the other at 9:03 a.m. when a nurse spoke to him about his medication which he refused.

The Dauphin County District Attorney’s office is investigating the death.