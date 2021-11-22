Dauphin County Prison inmate escapes custody at Harrisburg Hospital

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,000 reward after a Dauphin County Prison inmate escaped custody at Harrisburg Hospital early Monday morning.

Police are actively searching for wanted fugitive Autum Flowers, who was incarcerated earlier in November on drug-related charges. She was in the hospital for reported medical need and was under guard by two corrections officers.

They say Flowers’ last known address was in Columbia, Lancaster County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police department, and CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information.

“We are actively working to determine how this happened and will take steps to minimize the chance it can happen again,” Warden Gregory Briggs said.

Pending investigation, the two corrections officers involved in the incident are on paid administrative leave.