Dauphin County Prison inmate suffers fatal medical event

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 46-year-old inmate at Dauphin County Prison collapsed and suffered a fatal medical event while receiving treatment Thursday morning.

According to the Dauphin County Office of the Commissioners, staff immediately administered first aid and called EMS.

The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office and Criminal Investigation Division are conducting a joint investigation to determine the cause of death. Autopsy results are expected in the next day.

He was incarcerated at the prison since August 13 for possession with intent to manufacture.

The name of the prisoner has not yet been released.

