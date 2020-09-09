Dauphin County Prison investigating recent inmate deaths, corrections director

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County Prison will be investigating after the board approved an independent medical review of the two recent inmate deaths and a separate personnel investigation involving the Corrections director.

On Aug. 29, 50-year-old Jimmy King Jr. was found minimally responsive in his cell from a medical event and died at Hershey Medical Center. King was incarcerated for retail theft, escape, and an accident involving damage to auto/property.

On August 20, 46-year-old Herbert Tilghman, who was incarcerated at the prison for possession with intent to manufacture, collapsed and suffered a fatal medical event while receiving treatment.

Autopsy results in both cases are pending the outcome of toxicology testing, according to the county coroner.

The Prison Board approved an agreement on Wednesday with an experienced, independent investigator, Michael Murphy, to conduct an in-depth medical review of both cases.

In an unrelated action, the board also secured an independent investigator outside of the area with Post & Schell to conduct a personnel review in the matter involving the Director of Corrections. The board suspended the director effective August 29, pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The suspension of Director Clark does not relate to any conduct that could give rise to criminal liability,” said Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo.

Prison Board Chairman and County Commissioner Mike Pries said the board hopes to have results of both investigations as soon as possible. An update is expected at the next Prison Board meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 1:30 p.m.

Prison Warden Greg Briggs continues to oversee the day-to-day operations of the facility while the investigation is conducted.