Dauphin County Prison reports 13 positive cases of Covid-19

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — Officials report that there are 13 positive cases of coronavirus at Dauphin County Prison after facility-wide tests were conducted among inmates and staff on Wednesday and Thursday.

Eight inmates and five employees are positive for coronavirus, although officials note that none are displaying symptoms. The employees are currently at home to quarantine for 14 days while infected inmates have been isolated.

Inmates who tested positive were immediately placed in an isolation unit. Any other inmate who had contact with them were put in quarantine units for close monitoring.

Dauphin County Prison previously began implementing its pandemic plan in March, which entails taking temperatures of anyone entering the facility, suspending in-person visitation, offering free video visitation, providing personal protective equipment to staff and inmates, and increasing cleaning measures to match CDC guidelines.

Inmate transfers to and from the prison will continue to be suspended until further notice. The transfer suspension began on April 11.

Employees who were on vacation during the testing will be checked once they return.

The prison tested all 760 inmates and staff, which totaled to 1,098 individuals samples. Remaining test results are expected in the next 48 hours.

