Dauphin County Prison sees uptick in coronavirus cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County Prison reports that 27 inmates and 10 employees have tested positive for coronavirus, which has lead officials to conduct a second facility-wide test to determine additional cases and help reduce spread.

The prison says all 37 individuals who tested positive are recovering, although two were hospitalized and released. Officials say that some displayed symptoms while others did not.

Inmates who tested positive were placed in isolation units, while anyone who had been in close proximity with that person was placed in a quarantine unit for monitoring.

Staff members who tested positive were immediately sent home to quarantine for 14 days.

The increase in cases has caused the prison to soon begin testing all inmates, employees, and contracted employees. PrimeCare Medical will be administering the tests to all 1,050 individuals.

The prison first conducted a facility-wide test in early May which confirmed 13 positive cases, all of whom were asymptomatic.

The prison began implementing a pandemic plan in March, which included having the temperature being taken for anyone who entered the facility, suspended in-person visitation, and offered free video visitation. The plan also included personal protective equipment for inmates and staff and increased cleaning procedures to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations.

Inmate transfers to and from the prison have also been suspended since April 11 and will remain so until further notice.

County officials said the prison will continue to provide updates as the testing results become available.