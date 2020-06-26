Dauphin County program pairs mental health specialists with police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Several police departments in Dauphin County have a new passenger riding along to calls.

They’re mental health specialists trained to respond to tough situations and divert people away from prison and into treatment.

They’re called co-responders. The county has two so far: one assigned to Harrisburg Police and the other rotating between departments. It’s in an effort to help with mental health issues and deescalate situations.

For more than two years, Dauphin County has been trying to embed mental health experts with police departments.

“We’ve always had access to a lot of different resources locally, but the officers with the training they’ve had, certainly it’s not the level of training a co-responder has,” said Swatara Township Police Lt. Tom Stauffer.

For the last month, Swatara Township Police have had co-responder Devon Leaver with them, who says a lot of behavior can be diverted out of the criminal justice system.

“It just takes having the training, the understanding, the education, realizing that some of these behaviors are not purposely done and it could be an imbalance of something going on in their body,” Leaver said.

Working with police, Leaver has responded to 31 calls this month and been able to build relationships in the community.

“We try to divert as much as we can of not getting charges if possible, of working with the police, having them kind of understand what might be going on,” Leaver said.

Commissioner George Hartwick says a lot of times, those people don’t belong in prison.

“As long as we can protect our officers and the citizens and better inform folks about the issues related to mental illness, the less we’re going to hear about bad outcomes as a result of that engagement,” Hartwick said.

District Attorney Fran Chardo says crisis intervention training helps officers, but these co-responders are here to help on an even deeper level.

“The police have gone through the CIT training, have recognized the value of it, so we really think this is going to make a great difference,” Chardo said.

The need is so great, Chardo is looking to expand the program and add a third co-responder.

Stauffer said Swatara Township is working to hopefully have a permanent co-responder in the future.

Starting Monday, Leaver will be assisting Susquehanna Township Police for a month; after that, Lower Paxton Township Police and then a weekly rotation between the three departments.