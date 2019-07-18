Dauphin County prosecutor arrested for assault

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County deputy district attorney is charged with simple assault and harassment.

Andrea Sherman, 27, was arrested Wednesday after police were called to a home in East Pennsboro Township, in Cumberland County.

A man at the home told police that Sherman jumped on his back, began striking him, then punched him in the eye. He had a swollen red mark under his eye and scratches on his back, police said in the criminal complaint.

The man explained that he had been engaged to Sherman but called off the wedding set for next month. He said he decided to start separating the couple’s property and was removing a chandelier from the dining room ceiling when Sherman jumped on him, the complaint states.

The breakup, he said, stemmed from an argument over nail polish that Sherman had spilled on the kitchen island two months prior and had not removed.

Sherman was released after posting bond on $5,000 bail, according to court records.

District Attorney Fran Chardo said Sherman has been suspended, but no decision has been made as to whether the suspension is with or without pay.