HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Recycling Center reopens Monday for curbside drop-off service.

Items accepted include electronics, scrap metal, and styrofoam #6.

People are encouraged to wear a mask and remain in their vehicles when dropping off. Staff will unload the items from your vehicle.

“Residents can drive up to the center, where staff will safely unload items from your vehicle,” said Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries, who oversees the county’s Waste Management and Recycling Department. “We’re doing everything we can to make recycling as simple and safe as we can.”

All workers will adhere to CDC guidelines including wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

In addition to the Steelton-based recycling center, Dauphin County has the following drop-off locations for cardboard, newspapers, books, aluminum cans and plastics 1, 2 and 5:

Conewago Township Municipal Building, 3279 Old Hershey Rd. in Elizabethtown

Gratz Borough Community Center, 125 North Center St.

Halifax Borough, Rt. 225, by Deppen Park

Harrisburg City, Uptown Shopping Plaza parking lot, 7th & Division streets

Highspire Borough, Lumber and Broad streets, behind the mini-mall

Lykens Borough, in the Boxers Parking Lot

Millersburg Borough, Front Street and Keystone Rd.

Williamstown Borough/Williams Township, Williamstown Borough Municipal Building

Curbside drop-off will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until further notice.

For more information about the county’s recycling programs, call the center at 717-982-6772 or visit DauphinCounty.org.