Dauphin County residents learn how to combat child sex abuse, trafficking through virtual forum

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County continues to wrestle with grief over the death of 16-year-old Kyan King, who police believe was gunned down by a registered sex offender.

The community turned their pain into purpose Thursday night by holding a virtual forum about ways to combat child abuse and sex trafficking.

Last year, Dauphin County investigated nearly 200 substantiated claims of child abuse.

“One-hundred-twelve were female and only 59 were male, and that’s because boys are much less likely to report abuse,” said Marisa McClellan, Dauphin County Social Services for Children and Youth Services administrator.

Experts suggest a three step approach: talk to kids, believe those kids, and then report on behalf of those kids. Tips are always anonymous.

“Even if you make a report to Children and Youth and it is not a case that we can investigate, we will still always notify law enforcement,” McClellan said.

Kyan accused killer, Orlando Duarte, lived nearby and was convicted of raping a child under 13, but his sex offender status can only can do so much.

“Megan’s Law does not prevent anyone from living anywhere. Our constitution says we have the right to be able to live where we want,” said Dauphin County Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gettle.

Gettle said another myth is that we should only be concerned about the sex offenders on the registry.

“I think it’s important for us to not just be worried about, ‘well, where are certain offenders living,’ but also keeping our eyes and ears open for across the street,” she said.

Gettle said predators are everywhere, including inside school and families. She said it’s estimated that only one in four children report their abuse.

“Given that statistic, we know that three out of four of these offenders are getting away with it, that we don’t know them, they aren’t on the registry,” she said.