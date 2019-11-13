Dauphin County resists statewide push for new voting machines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County may avoid Gov. Tom Wolf’s insistence that counties buy new voting systems as a security measure in 2020’s election.

The state is expected to be a premier presidential battleground.

Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries said Wednesday he’s comfortable with the county’s old machines.

That comes at heels of last week’s elections where there were reports of paper jams, long lines, and other problems in nearby counties that first used the machines in elections last week.

Wolf pushed the use of new voting machines with an auditable paper backup throughout the state after federal officials warned of Russian hackers during 2016′s election. He has also warned he’ll decertify the counties’ old voting systems before the primary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.