Dauphin County spa raided, three charged with prostitution

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo says state police and investigators from his office executed a search warrant on Thursday at a spa on Second Street in Highspire.

Chardo says the affidavit is sealed and he can’t go into detail about the case, but he did mention that three people were arrested and charged with prostitution and promoting prostitution.

Neighbors tell abc27 that the spa has no name on its sign and the business has been a problem since last winter.

One person who did not want to be identified said customers would park in the neighborhood across the street and walk to the spa and people were seen going in and out of the building past midnight.

