Dauphin County teen gives back to homeless with Fourth of July cookout

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A grassroots organization held a holiday weekend cookout for the homeless on Saturday afternoon.

Donyeh’s Donations was started by a Dauphin County teenager to provide assistance to those in need. Donyeh Winston says he thought today would be a good opportunity to hold a cookout to let people know they are not forgotten.

“We are having a cookout because we thought it was a good idea,” Winston said. “Because it is the summer, because not many homeless people will be able to have a cookout with their family. So I thought it was a good idea.”

Donyeh’s Donations holds an event most Saturdays in the Harrisburg area for the homeless.