Dauphin County to consider Election Day issues when picking new voting machines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – ​​Dauphin County Chief Clerk Chad Saylor says they were monitoring neighboring counties that ​rolled out new voting systems on Election Day.

Saylor says problems in York County will give officials there ​time to address the issues. He says other counties that have not purchased new systems have an opportunity to make ​an informed decision.

“I spoke with people who had voted in York County precincts,” Saylor said. “We heard different reports, including the size of paper and number of scanners, and we are looking at all of that and it will weigh in on our decision-making process.”​​

Saylor says a new system could cost between $1.5 million and $5 million. He says the county will anticipate additional costs.

Dauphin​ County held a voter system expo in June to allow voters an opportunity to test different options. Saylor says the system used​ in York County didn’t score high, and they will focus on those that were more popular​.

​Saylor expects Dauphin County commissioners to address their voter system within the next few weeks. He expects a final decision by the end of the year so that staff and voters can become familiar with the new system before the 2020 primary.​

