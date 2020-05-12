Dauphin County to decide Wednesday about moving from ‘red to yellow’ phase

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County says they will make a decision Wednesday about whether or not to move from red to yellow.

Board Chairman Jeff Haste voiced his frustrations with Governor Wolf in a letter addressed to the commonwealth. Haste calls for the reopening of the state and allowing businesses to operate again.

The county says Haste’s letter is not a formal declaration of moving from red to yellow and the commissioners are expected to formally take up the issue at their public meeting Wednesday, May 13.

