Dauphin County to host virtual 5K and outreach event for National Recovery Month in September

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – For National Recovery Month in September, Dauphin County will host two events: a virtual 5K and Recovery Connections with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“Recovery Day is part of the county’s long-term approach to addressing substance abuse, mental health and other issues like homelessness and unemployment,” said Commissioner George P. Hartwick, III, who oversees Dauphin County’s Human Services Department. “We’re trying to chip away at the stigma of asking for help and offer much-needed support to those who are taking those first critical steps to recovery.”

For the virtual 5K, teams of up to 20 people are encouraged to walk or run at a place of their choosing and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety guidelines for COVID-19. This will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12.

To register, contact Helen Spence at 717-574-8810 or hspence@dauphinc.org or Frances Lavender at 717-571-1344 or flavender@comcast.net.

The first 200 registrants will receive a t-shirt. Team captains will receive one free t-shirt and a raffle ticket for a chance of winning a $100 certificate.

“This year’s theme, ‘Courage to Change,’ highlights the importance of speaking up and speaking out about addiction and recovery,” said Chairman Jeff Haste. “With proper treatment and support, people are able to counteract addiction’s disruptive effects on the brain and regain control of their lives.”

The free Recovery Month outreach event on September 19 will include recovery resources, the opportunity to connect with others in recovery and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The event will also feature a food truck festival. Vendors and participants are encouraged to adhere to mask-wearing and social-distancing guidelines. The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 at Harrisburg City Island, near the Carousel House.

“Recovery Day is also about getting help with challenges like unemployment, homelessness or loss of a loved one,” said Commissioner Mike Pries. “Please know that you’re not alone and we can help.”

For more information about these special events, facilitated by Dauphin County and a host of community partners, or to get connected with recovery resources, contact Dauphin County Human Services at 717-780-6288 or visit DauphinCounty.org.