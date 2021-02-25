Dauphin County to open applications for hospitality recovery program in March

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hospitality businesses in Dauphin County that have taken a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic will be eligible for grants under the Pa. Hospitality Industry Recovery Program, and Thursday Dauphin County announced they will begin accepting applications on March 15.

Eligible businesses are required to show their economic losses caused by the pandemic, intend to stay open after applying for the grant, have less than 300 full-time employees, and a tangible net worth that’s no more than $15 million.

“There are so many Dauphin County businesses that have endured closures, capacity crunches, and staff lay-offs during this unprecedented pandemic,” Dauphin County Commissioner Chair Jeff Haste said. “These funds will serve as much-needed lifelines.”

Dauphin County has a contract with the Capital Region Economic Development Organization to help administer the program and they will host a webinar on March 11 to provide application guidance.

“Our businesses are hurting, their staff are hurting, and this program presents assistance in the financial healing for those persevering to stay open and continue serving our communities,” Commissioner Mike Pries said.

The maximum amount a business can be awarded is $50,000. More information about the program and eligibility can be found here.