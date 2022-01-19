Dauphin County to receive $17M in funding to improve public sewer service for residents

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An investment of $168 million is going towards improving the drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater across 13 counties in Pennsylvania. Governor Tom Wolf announced that 15 projects will be funded through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).

“They also play a vital role in addressing commitments we’ve made as Pennsylvanians toward our own environment, by honoring our role in cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay tributary region, restoring our lakes and streams, and minimizing our impact on freshwaters in every region of the state,” Gov. Wolf said.

Dauphin County will receive a $6.5 million loan and a $10.5 million grant to provide public sewer service to areas currently served by failing onlot sewer systems.

Funds for the projects are disbursed after expenses for work are paid and receipts are submitted for review.