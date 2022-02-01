Dauphin County woman grateful for receiving life saving gift

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Brooke Vrbicek and her family moved into Susquehanna Township several years go. They bought a home that was built more than 110 years ago.

When they got settled, friends from out of town came to visit. It was at this time that Brooke and her husband were asked if they had a carbon monoxide detector, and they said no but the conversation didn’t go any further.

Brooke said a few days later, an Amazon driver dropped off a package that had a carbon monoxide detector inside and her husband installed it downstairs.

Last Sunday morning, Brooke’s husband was awaken by the carbon monoxide alarm. They called the fire department and firefighters told the couple and their six children to evacuate their home.

“We got everyone outside,” Brooke said. “We sat in the car until they came out and told us the leak was coming from the boiler.”

Brooke says the carbon monoxide levels were extremely high. “We were in danger and the carbon monoxide detector saved us,’ she said. “Who knows what would have happened if my husband didn’t hear the alarm.”

Brooke posted her story on social media, so others who have gas powered heat sources know its important to have a carbon monoxide detector in their homes. She then reached out to her friends who had gifted them one.

“It probably saved our lives,” she said. “I wanted to thank them for keeping us safe.”