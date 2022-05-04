DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s primary election is just weeks away and many ballots have already been cast. Over 16,000 ballots were mailed out in Dauphin County, and 5,000 have been returned so far.

County election officials say they won’t let the final count drag on for days this time around. Workers with the Dauphin County Bureau of Registration and Elections plan to have all ballots counted and processed and the results revealed before midnight on election night.

“Again the key is someday to have 100% voter turnout,” Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries said.

The pandemic now has many voters taking advantage of mail-in ballots. But some voters fear that could be taken away in the future, and workers say they would have to adjust if that were to happen.

“That’s a public policy decision. Our office will process and handle whatever is the law at the moment,” Jerry Feaser, director of the Dauphin County Bureau of Registration and Elections, said.

To process ballots even faster this election year, new $300,000 ballot sorting machinery will scan for errors and much more, which could take a typical four days of work down to four hours.

However, when it comes to election reform and a smoother election process, Dauphin County Commissioner George Hartwick says more time with precanvasing would be helpful.

“But this has become such a political discussion, the idea functioning and operating the elections are a whole different piece to this, so I said additional time with precanvasing would be a huge help from an elections process,” Hartwick said.

There will be two drop box locations in Dauphin County: the county administration building on Market Street in Harrisburg and at the Northern Dauphin Human Services Center in Elizabethville. Both drop boxes will be surrounded by cameras, so voters won’t have the chance to defame ballots.

“USPS boxes are not under any kind of surveillance. That is where I foresee that type of incident could take place. If it does happen downtown, we have our district attorney ready to act to review the video surveillance footage, and we will do our best to bring those individuals in,” Pries said.

Workers encourage voters to take action and to let their voices be heard right away.

“You know we’re going to process applications as they come in and get them out for voters, and voters should really take the time to make sure they get them back as soon as they have them,” Feaser said.

Polls are open on May 17 from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. More than 300 voting scanners will be delivered to several sites across Dauphin County on Monday.