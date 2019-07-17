Dauphin County works with municipalities to improve bridge safety

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – County commissioners have launched a program that calls for repairing or replacing 16 bridges, nine owned by the county and seven controlled by municipalities.

Commissioner Jeff Haste says the timing is right to address aging infrastructure.

“This is about public safety,” Haste said. “We want to be able to say in a few years that we have no bridges that are structurally deficient.”

The estimated cost of the total project will exceed $16 million. Haste says the county’s bridge bundling program allows it to open bidding for all 16 bridges around the same time. He says that will help save more than $2-million and four years of construction time.

All three commissioners support the idea of assisting municipalities with limited budgets.

The South Edward Street bridge in Lykens is in need of replacement. Borough councilor Kerry Teter says the cost of $1.4 million is a lot of money, but the bundling program calls for Dauphin County to cover 60%.

Teter says the county offers low-interest loans to help fund the rest.

“It is a big expense for a small community like Lykens to replace a bridge like that,” Teter said. “It would break us, so we appreciate that the commissioners came up with this program.”

Haste says they expect work on all the bridges to be finished by the end of 2022.