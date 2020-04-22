Dauphin County’s annual Wetlands Festival at Wildwood Park goes virtual

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all public events, including the Wetlands Festival on April 25, have been canceled or postponed.

Dauphin County Commissioners are ensuring the fun and educational activities that are usually offered at the annual Wildwood Park Wetlands Festival are still available for families to enjoy.

“Our dedicated Parks and Recreation staff have developed a series of activities that you can do right in your backyard or at a park,” said Commissioner Jeff Haste, who oversees the county’s Parks and Recreation Department. “It’s important to us to keep these programs going and give families a way to stay active and have fun.”

The free programs are as follows:

Activity #1 – We’re Going on a Bug Hunt!

Activity #2 – Design Your Own Art In The Wild Project

Activity #3 – Discovery Walk

Activity #4 – Get Outside and Go Birding!

Activity #5 – Upcycled Crafts

Activity #6 – Stream Study

Activity #7 – Earth Day Clean-Up

Activity #8 – Evening Star Gazing

Activity #9 – Photo Scavenger Hunt

Activity #10 – Build an Animal Home

“Always one of our most popular events of the year, the Wetlands Festival features educational exhibits and hands-on workshops where kids can learn about reptiles and other wildlife,” said CommissionerMike Pries. “We hope you’ll take advantage of the free activities online this year and spend quality time together outdoors.”

All Dauphin County parks are currently open; however, the restrooms and playgrounds are temporarily closed for everyone’s safety during the pandemic. The commissioners encourage park visitors to practice social distancing, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Continuing these programs and giving families another option for learning during this time is so important,” said Commissioner George P. Hartwick. “The virtual Earth Day-themed activities are a great way to discover and celebrate our environment.”

Visit DauphinCounty.org and find the Wetlands Festival page under Parks and Recreation for a full list of activities.