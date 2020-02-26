Live Now
Daytime shooting near District Judge office has neighbors talking about safety concerns

Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Neighbors tell abc27 that a shootout took place on Monday afternoon near the corner of Hanover and Rolleston Streets ​in Harrisburg. So far police have not released suspect information.

Tim White said that he heard shots and he didn’t ​hesitate to take cover. “I thought kids were playing with fireworks,” said White, “But it became obvious that those were​gunshots, so I decided to hide under the beat until the gunfire ended.”​​

The incident happened next to District Judge Paul Zozos’s office. He told abc27 that some of his employees took cover​ after a round hit a bulletproof side window.  

Zoso’s says that no one was hurt, and he thinks that more than 40​ rounds were collected by the forensics team at the scene.​​

Police are reviewing security camera video but so far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-255-3131.

