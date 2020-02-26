Daytime shooting near District Judge office has neighbors talking about safety concerns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Neighbors tell abc27 that a shootout took place on Monday afternoon near the corner of Hanover and Rolleston Streets in Harrisburg. So far police have not released suspect information.
Tim White said that he heard shots and he didn’t hesitate to take cover. “I thought kids were playing with fireworks,” said White, “But it became obvious that those weregunshots, so I decided to hide under the beat until the gunfire ended.”
The incident happened next to District Judge Paul Zozos’s office. He told abc27 that some of his employees took cover after a round hit a bulletproof side window.
Zoso’s says that no one was hurt, and he thinks that more than 40 rounds were collected by the forensics team at the scene.
Police are reviewing security camera video but so far no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-255-3131.