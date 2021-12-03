Deadline for Pa. residents to submit congressional district maps extended to Dec. 6

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The deadline to draw and submit congressional district maps has been extended to Monday, Dec. 6, according to State Representative Seth Grove (R-York).

Pennsylvanians will have until 5 p.m. on Monday to draw and submit maps.

“I want to ensure everyone who wants to draw or submit their congressional district map proposal has ample time to do so,” Grove said. “We rolled out this mapping tool nearly a month ago, but, as I’m sure those who have already submitted maps know, creating a map is time-consuming and requires a lot of research.”

This extension follows 12 House State Government Committee hearings, where they received public input on the congressional district maps.

Residents interested in submitting maps can do so by visiting the Pa. Redistricting website here.