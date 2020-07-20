HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There has been another deadly shooting on 16th and Hunter streets in Harrisburg, sources say. This is almost exactly where a shooting took place, injuring two, last week.
There is an active crime scene and police are currently investigating.
This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.
