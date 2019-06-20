Death Cab for Cutie concert estimated to have million dollar economic impact

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Death Cab for Cutie held a concert Wednesday night in Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park, the first band to play there in more than a decade.

There were months of preparation and setup since Friday for an estimated 5,000 people.

“Death Cab for Cutie is one of the top six alternative bands of all time, up there with Cold Play and U2. They have the most hits in alternative radio,” said Frank Schofield, Director of Live Entertainment and Media Services for Harrisburg University.

“It’s not often at this point in my career that I go to a city that I’ve never been before, but I’ve never been to Harrisburg and I’m excited to explore,” said Death Cab for Cutie member Dave Depper.

This is all part of Harrisburg University’s concert series. Organizers say the concert is the first at Riverfront Park in nearly 15 years.

“It will generate over a million dollars of economic impact for a couple days here. We know people will come from out of town, stay in hotels. It’s about heads in beds,” said George Connor, Executive Director for the Dauphin County Economic Development Department.

This is the beginning of an effort to bring larger acts downtown.

“We just announced our fall lineup, including Grace Potter, Rodrigo y Gabriela, and a bunch others,” said Schofield.

There are food trucks, beer vendors, and a VIP tent, with no major street closures.