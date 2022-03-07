HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University is bringing back the band that revived live concerts at Riverfront Park.

Grammy-nominated band Death Cab for Cutie performed to a big crowd in 2019. It was the first band to perform in Riverfront Park in around a decade at that time.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Harrisburg University says the band will perform in the park again on July 14, 2022. Tickets go on sale here on Friday, March 11, at 10 a.m.