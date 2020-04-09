Death row inmates’ deal for better conditions gets approved

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A federal judge is giving the final OK to a settlement between Pennsylvania death row prisoners and the state Corrections Department to make broad changes to their confinement rules.

The deal Judge John Jones signed off on Thursday gives the death-sentenced inmates the same conditions as inmates in general population, although they’ll continue to be segregated in special units.

Five prisoners sued the corrections secretary in 2018 to challenge practices that kept them isolated most of the time, conditions they argued were inhumane.

The state prison system currently has 131 inmates with pending death sentences, although Gov. Tom Wolf is maintaining a moratorium on executions.

