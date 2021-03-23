Debate about Harrisburg mayoral candidate’s residence heads to court

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The race for Harrisburg Mayor is heating up. Opponents are bringing one candidate to court Tuesday.

Whether former city councilman Otto Banks is actually a Harrisburg resident is what attorneys will be battling out in Dauphin County Court.

Living in the city for at least a year is one of the qualifications to be Harrisburg’s mayor.

Opponents say Banks just put a Harrisburg address on record in September 2020, but that he still actually lives in Swatara Township.

Incumbent Mayor Eric Papenfuse, City Council President Wanda Williams, businessman Dave Shankweiler and Midtown resident Kevyn Knox are also set to face off in the Democratic primary in May.

A statement submitted on behalf of Banks said he hopes voters are able to see attempts to use the legal system to hold back candidates with the community’s best interests in mind.

The hearing begins at 9 a.m.

